ORANGE — The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this past week in favor of a termination agreement with County Administrator Bryan David.

Board Chairman Jim White added the item to Tuesday's agenda at the start of the meeting. Supervisor Jim Crozier made a motion to approve the termination agreement and it was seconded by Supervisor Mark Johnson.

County Attorney Tom Lacheney announced severance provisions in the agreement, including 11 months of salary and all corresponding benefits for David.

David was hired in April 2014. At the time, his compensation package totaled more than $150,000 annually.

He has more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions for local governments throughout the commonwealth, including as county administrator in Orange, King George, Amherst and Brunswick counties.

No further information about his termination was available at this time.

