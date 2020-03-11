The Oratorio Society of Virginia will join forces with singers in the community to present its annual Together in Song concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church to benefit the Loaves and Fishes food pantry.
Choral singers from throughout the community are invited. Plan to attend the masterclass with Michael Slon, the Oratorio Society’s music director, at 10 a.m. Saturday to prepare the music before the concert.
This year’s program, “The Leipzig Connection,” will focus on German composers with ties to the eastern German city of Leipzig. The singers will rehearse and sing Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Cantata BWV 4 ‘Christ lag in Todesbanden (“Christ Lay in Bonds of Death”),’” Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hear My Prayer” and three short choral works that Clara Schumann wrote for her husband, fellow composer Robert Schumann, for his 38th birthday.
Tickets are $20 for general admission; students pay $10. Go online to oratoriosociety.org to get them in advance, or buy them at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.