After-school activities at Charlottesville High School are cancelled Thursday as police investigate a report about a possible social media threat against the school.
Thursday’s band concert at CHS will proceed as scheduled at 7 p.m.
As of Thursday afternoon, the school division is planning to return to regular activities and classes Friday.
A parent reported the possible threat to school staff Thursday morning, and the information was passed along to the Charlottesville Police Department, according to a note sent home to families.
“Although they have not yet been able to verify the post, they increased their patrol of the school’s vicinity and at bus stop locations while they investigate further,” the note said. “At this time, police do not believe there is a risk to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel after-school activities today at CHS.”
More information will be shared as the police learn more, school officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.