A Fluvanna County man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Rockbridge County.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the wreck, which happened around 3:05 p.m. on Tye River Turnpike, one-tenth of a mile west of Narrow Passage Lane in Rockbridge.
Jack Arthur Pincombe, 20, of Palmyra, was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Police said Pincombe was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash.
