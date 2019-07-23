A panel discussion Wednesday evening will focus on the impact of racism on minority community's mental health.
The Unity Days event is sponsored by the state and local offices of the Virginia Department of Health, Brave Souls on Fire, the Central Virginia Clinicians of Color Group, the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition and the Women's Initiative.
Panelists will share perspectives on racism, stigma, impact on mental health and local efforts to address those issues. They will also take questions.
The event will take place at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It is free but registration is encouraged. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/black-mental-health-racism-stigma-and-the-impact-on-health-tickets-63448518226.