They could call it Lakeside, they could call it Rivanna or they could call it Willow Creek, but they will no longer call it Mortimer Y. Sutherland Middle School.
An Albemarle County Public Schools committee's recommendation that the school’s name be changed to one of those three is being offered to the community for its input via an internet survey, according to a news release.
The Sutherland Community Advisory Committee recommended the three choices after the community offered nearly 1,900 name suggestions for the school. The committee asked the community to narrow it down to three.
The name that received the most support from the community was the current name. The committee did not add that to the list because Sutherland — who was an educator with the county schools and a member of county School Board and Board of Supervisors — supported continued segregation of the schools during his time in office.
Officials said School Board policy regarding school names requires that any school named after a person should be reviewed to determine if “the person’s personal and professional life exemplified the school division’s four core values of excellence, young people, community, and respect.”
Sutherland retired from the school district in 1946 after being a teacher and principal. Between 1954 and 1962, he served on the School Board and then as a supervisor.
The school’s committee decided not to recommend Sutherland’s name after reviewing documents originally produced as part of the work by the Cale Advisory Committee last year. Those documents noted Sutherland was the lone vote on the Board of Supervisors in 1963 to uphold a ban on all school athletic and social activities that brought together white and black students.
Committee members said that between 1954 and 1963, Sutherland supported resistance to school desegregation and supported reappointing a School Board member who supported segregation.
The Sutherland committee held two public meetings and did two opinion surveys regarding a new name for the school.
Now, the committee is asking people to pick their favorite among the three finalist names through a new survey, available at survey.k12insight.com/r/HfWWNH.
The three finalists on the committee’s list all reflect the school’s location and one, Willow Creek, was a top choice of students, according to the release.
In addition to Sutherland students, parents and staff, as well as general community members, the advisory committee sought the views of the Baker-Butler, Hollymead and Stony Point communities, which are elementary feeder schools into Sutherland.
Jasmine Fernández, committee leader and school division liaison, said the committee could not support the school’s name because of Sutherland’s “consistent opposition to school integration.”
After tabulating results from the current survey, the committee will select a name for recommendation to the school superintendent, who will recommend a name to the School Board. The board will have the final say.
