Motorists traveling at night next week on Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) near Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in Albemarle County will need to take a detour while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces several old stormwater pipes.
Route 53 will be closed between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from July 29 through the evening of Aug. 3. Weather permitting, the work will be completed by 6 a.m. Aug. 4.
Overnight and early-morning travelers are advised to follow the posted detour. Motorists traveling from east of Monticello are advised to use Route 732 (Milton Road) to Route 729 (North Milton Road) to westbound U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to westbound Interstate 64 to exit 121 to southbound Route 20, which carries traffic back to Route 53. Traffic west of Monticello should reverse the detour.
Those needing to access points along the detour will be allowed to do so.