Southbound U.S. 29 soon will increase to three lanes from Airport Road to Polo Grounds Road in Albemarle County.
Paving work is expected to be completed in mid-October. The Virginia Department of Transportation then will implement a new traffic pattern on southbound 29 near Timberwood Boulevard.
Currently, there are two left-turn lanes on southbound 29 at Timberwood Boulevard. VDOT will extend the left-most turn lane and convert the second turn lane into a through-lane to provide three southbound travel lanes beginning at Airport Road.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution while the new traffic pattern is implemented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.