Southbound U.S. 29 soon will increase to three lanes from Airport Road to Polo Grounds Road in Albemarle County.

Paving work is expected to be completed in mid-October. The Virginia Department of Transportation then will implement a new traffic pattern on southbound 29 near Timberwood Boulevard.

Currently, there are two left-turn lanes on southbound 29 at Timberwood Boulevard. VDOT will extend the left-most turn lane and convert the second turn lane into a through-lane to provide three southbound travel lanes beginning at Airport Road.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while the new traffic pattern is implemented.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments