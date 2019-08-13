Achievement gaps in Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools appear to persist, according to state Standards of Learning test scores released Tuesday. In Charlottesville, less than half of black students passed the reading SOL, compared to 89% of white students. In Albemarle County, 54% of black students passed the test, compared to 86% of white students.
Statewide, scores dipped slightly in most subject areas. In a news release announcing the results, James Lane, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, called attention to the state reading scores. About 78% of students, statewide, passed the reading test, compared to 79% in the 2017-18 school year.
Lane said state staff will work with schools to improve reading instruction.
Students take state tests in five subjects: reading, writing, math, history and science. Math was the only subject in which pass rates increased in Albemarle County or Charlottesville, though both were below the state average.
Results of SOL exams are one factor in determining accreditation ratings, which will be released in September.
“The achievement in a school, a division or in the commonwealth as a whole must be viewed in the context of these changes in student test-taking patterns, standards and assessments,” Lane said in a news release.
Closing achievement gaps among student demographic groups has been a focus for both divisions all year. However, state test scores showed gaps between different demographics continue.
In Charlottesville, 46% and 40% of black students passed the history and science exams, respectively, compared to 92% and 90% of white students. In the county, 52% of black students passed the history test compared to 86% of white students. For the 2018-19 school year, the history gap was the largest for both school systems of any subject area for any demographic group, according to the state results.
Albemarle County saw across-the-board improvement on state math tests, with 81% of students passing, an increase of five percentage points from the 2017-18 school year. However, the math tests can’t be directly compared to last year because a new test was used this year. Students from different demographic groups improved as well.
Pass rates for county English learners improved by 12 points to 54%, Hispanic students improved by nine points to 67% and Black students improved by seven points to 59%. For students who are economically disadvantaged, pass rates increased by nine points to 63%.
“Measuring student progress is a very important part of what we do as a school division,” Albemarle Deputy Superintendent Debbie Collins said in a statement. “Our teachers’ commitment to recognizing and putting in place rich learning opportunities for students every day is the reason we see increases in overall student performance.”
In Charlottesville, 72% of students passed the math tests, up one percentage point from the previous test, and student demographic groups saw slight increases. English learners saw the largest change. About 58% of students passed the math test, up by five points from the year before.
Reading pass rates in both divisions dropped by 1 percentage point. In Charlottesville, 70% of students passed their reading tests and 78% of Albemarle students did so.
“School divisions must ensure that all children receive research-based reading instruction — beginning in kindergarten — that addresses their specific needs, and that students are reading at grade level by the end of the third grade,” Lane said.
Seventy percent of third graders in Albemarle County and 71% in Charlottesville passed the reading test.
Pass rates in history and writing dropped by 2 percentage points in Albemarle County, and one percentage point in science. Overall, Seventy-nine percent of students passed the writing, history and science tests. In Charlottesville, 74% passed the writing test, 72% passed the history test and 67% passed the science test.
Writing scores for all city students dropped by 7 percentage points, the largest drop of any subject area in the city school system.
This story will be updated.