A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 25 and later died has been identified.
Bradley Shaun Dorman, 41, of Charlottesville, was crossing U.S. 29 on foot near the intersection of Gander Drive when he was struck by a northbound vehicle in the far-left turn lane, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.
Dorman died of his injuries on Sunday, according to police.
An investigation by county police determined the driver of the vehicle was not at fault and will not face charges.
