A pedestrian was killed on U.S. 250 in Albemarle County on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call that a pedestrian had been struck on Richmond Road near Free Bridge on Monday night.

Officers discovered a deceased person on the sidewalk upon arrival. They are withholding the person’s name pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department.

It is the third pedestrian traffic fatality in the county so far this year, according to the department. 

In 2019, more than 100 people were struck and killed in Virginia roadways, according to the Capital News Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments