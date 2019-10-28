RICHMOND — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Central Virginia to promote President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
America First Policies announced Monday that Pence will give remarks at Patriot Industries in Louisa on Saturday morning, following a program on trade. The group is a nonprofit founded to support Trump’s policy agenda.
Pence is also set to headline a campaign rally Saturday in Virginia Beach to help local GOP candidates ahead of next week’s elections.
Virginia’s off-year legislative elections have become the marquee warm-up for the 2020 election cycle. National groups are spending big in the state and several Democratic presidential candidates have made stops to bolster legislative candidates.
