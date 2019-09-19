Periwinkle Cottage

COURTESY VIRGINIA BOARD OF HISTORIC RESOURCES

Periwinkle Cottage in Albemarle County is modeled on the outbuildings at the Governor’s Palace in Colonial Williamsburg.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved eight new listings on the Virginia Landmarks Register, including Periwinkle Cottage in Albemarle County.

The approvals were made Thursday during the board's quarterly meeting.

Periwinkle Cottage is a one-and-a-half-story Colonial Revival-style dwelling built in 1938-39 that borders the Farmington Country Club golf course, according to the release. The house was designed by architect Marshall Swain Wells, known for his ability to renovate historic properties, such as the Farmington clubhouse, and design houses that respect historic architectural styles. Periwinkle is modeled on the outbuildings at the Governor’s Palace in Colonial Williamsburg.

Listing a property on the state or national registers is honorary and sets no restrictions on what an owner may do with their property.

Designating a property to the state or national registers — either individually or as a contributing building in a historic district — does provide an owner the opportunity to pursue historic-rehabilitation tax credits for improvements to the property.

