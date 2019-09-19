The Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved eight new listings on the Virginia Landmarks Register, including Periwinkle Cottage in Albemarle County.
The approvals were made Thursday during the board's quarterly meeting.
Periwinkle Cottage is a one-and-a-half-story Colonial Revival-style dwelling built in 1938-39 that borders the Farmington Country Club golf course, according to the release. The house was designed by architect Marshall Swain Wells, known for his ability to renovate historic properties, such as the Farmington clubhouse, and design houses that respect historic architectural styles. Periwinkle is modeled on the outbuildings at the Governor’s Palace in Colonial Williamsburg.
Listing a property on the state or national registers is honorary and sets no restrictions on what an owner may do with their property.
Designating a property to the state or national registers — either individually or as a contributing building in a historic district — does provide an owner the opportunity to pursue historic-rehabilitation tax credits for improvements to the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.