A permit for a new facility for The Regents School of Charlottesville has been approved.
Late Wednesday, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit for a new campus on Reservoir Road for the private Christian school.
The main school is currently on Ivy Road, with a second location at Jefferson Park Baptist Church, and has about 184 students total.
The new school would have an initial maximum student enrollment of 280 students and potential future maximum student enrollment of 468 students.
The higher future maximum will be based on potential future transportation improvements to the intersection of the U.S. 29 Bypass and Fontaine Avenue Extended.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization had submitted a proposal to receive state funding for interchange improvements at Fontaine Avenue and the bypass, but the application did not score high enough to receive Smart Scale funding.
The land is zoned R1 residential, and a private school is allowed with a special-use permit. The proposed campus includes multiple academic buildings, a gymnasium, a theater, an administrative office building and an outdoor athletics field.
Supervisor Liz Palmer was concerned about the school renting out the athletic field to outside organizations.
“If there's a need and we have facilities, we want to share them with the community to support the need,” said Valerie Long, an attorney representing the school. “Maybe sometimes that will be for rent, many times it may be no charge at all.”
“I completely respect that and understand that — what I'm thinking about is what are the limits on that and the impacts to the community,” Palmer said.
Palmer said she wanted conditions, such as limiting outside use until the intersection is changed.
Andy Herrick, deputy county attorney, said reasonable conditions can be imposed to address the impacts but that they would need to be based on a certain number of trips or number of people rather than specifying which people can and can't be on the property at certain times.
Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she was concerned about fairness and consistency with other past projects.
“I just don't think we need to worry about this rental as if it's something bad,” Mallek said. “This is a place to play where people don't have a place to play right now, and I do not see this as a money-making commercial use for this school property.”
The school also will contribute $150,000 for spot safety improvements to Reservoir Road.
The Board of Supervisors also on Wednesday renewed four agricultural-forestal districts, voting 5-1, with Palmer casting the dissenting vote.
As part of direction given previously by the board, county staff had recommended five-year renewal periods — instead of the customary 10 years — for districts that include parcels that are enrolled in the open-space use valuation tax category and that have no development rights, with the idea to possibly remove those parcels in the future.
All four districts that were up for renewal — Carters Bridge, Lanark, Panorama and Free Union — were renewed, and parcels were added to the Jacob’s Run and Moorman’s River districts.
Two of the districts approved for renewal, Carters Bridge and Free Union, have parcels that are in open-space use valuation, have no development rights and were recommended for the five-year renewal.
Palmer voted no because she had a problem with possibly, in the future, removing parcels with no development rights that had been created from a larger parcel.
Mallek said she has tried to work to expand stewardship opportunities for people to qualify for land use, but she said that has not yet happened.
“But I'm not about allowing people to have access to land use that don't deserve it, so that's the basis of my fuss about this,” she said.
