One person died in a structure fire in Albemarle County on Monday evening.

Around 7:55 p.m., the Albemarle County Fire Rescue division responded to a call for a structure fire in the 3000 block of Morgantown Road, according to a news release.

The fire was well-involved when units arrived on the scene. As of 9:40 p.m., the fire was under control.

Information about the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire was not available Monday night.

Crews were continuing to work the scene Monday night. Authorities asked that the public avoid the area at that time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.

