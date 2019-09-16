The fire at Pet Paradise last month likely started in an electrical box, the Charlottesville kennel wrote in an email to customers Monday.
Fernando Acosta-Rua, president and chief executive officer, wrote in the email that Pet Paradise hasn't received a final report from the Charlottesville fire marshal's investigation into the Aug. 18 fire.
"All indications are that the fire started in an electrical box and was not the result of foul play or negligence," Acosta-Rua wrote. "We will release the full report once it is issued."
Firefights, police and veterinarians rescued 75 cats and dogs from the fire. A few animals were missing after the blaze. Two cats were found alive, while one dog that escaped died. A second dog who was evacuated from the resort was evaluated by a veterinarian, diagnosed with a fatal pre-existing heart condition and euthanized with the owners’ consent, the kennel previously said.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is planning to rebuild the kennel with higher safety standards beyond what is required. A fire sprinkler system and an overnight shift also will added when they reopen.
"We know this was a very traumatic event for all our customers, employees and those who helped us during this event," Acosta-Rua wrote. "We are grateful to all of the people that have supported us during this difficult time. That support has only increased our resolve to come back from this event better and stronger than before and to continue to serve the Charlottesville community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.