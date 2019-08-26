Every animal that was injured in an Aug. 17 fire at Pet Paradise in Charlottesville and received treatment is now back with their families, according to the Jacksonville, Florida-based company.
The kennel also announced that it will reimburse all boarding, veterinary care and other pet-related expenses related to the fire.
Pet Paradise staff members who found Shadow, a missing cat, are still searching for another missing cat, Izzy, with the help of local community cat rescue groups. One dog, Bailey, escaped during the evacuation and was found dead by a Pet Paradise employee two days after the fire. A second dog who was evacuated from the resort was evaluated by a veterinarian, diagnosed with a fatal pre-existing heart condition and euthanized with the owners’ consent.
Pet Paradise acquired Pampered Pets in Charlottesville in November 2017. As Pet Paradise rebuilds the pet resort, the company will raise its safety standards above any existing code requirements, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.