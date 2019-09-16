Kennel fire

RUTH SERVEN SMITH/THE DAILY PROGRESSRUTH SERVEN SMITH/THE DAILY PROGRESSFirefighters put out a blaze at Pet Paradise on Concord Avenue in Charlottesville on Aug. 18.

The fire at Pet Paradise last month likely started in an electrical box, the Charlottesville kennel wrote in an email to customers Monday. 

Fernando Acosta-Rua, president and chief executive officer, wrote in the email that Pet Paradise hasn't received a final report from the Charlottesville fire marshal's investigation into the Aug. 18 fire.

"All indications are that the fire started in an electrical box and was not the result of foul play or negligence," Acosta-Rua wrote. "We will release the full report once it is issued."

Firefights, police and veterinarians rescued 75 cats and dogs from the fire. A few animals were missing after the blaze. Two cats were found alive, while one dog that escaped died. A second dog who was evacuated from the resort was evaluated by a veterinarian, diagnosed with a fatal pre-existing heart condition and euthanized with the owners’ consent, the kennel previously said.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is planning to rebuild the kennel with higher safety standards beyond what is required. A fire sprinkler system and an overnight shift also will added when they reopen.

"We know this was a very traumatic event for all our customers, employees and those who helped us during this event," Acosta-Rua wrote. "We are grateful to all of the people that have supported us during this difficult time. That support has only increased our resolve to come back from this event better and stronger than before and to continue to serve the Charlottesville community."

