More than 130 educators, researchers, students and alumni at the University of Virginia have signed a petition against an application to construct a raw water intake and pipeline in Fluvanna County.
The James River Water Authority has submitted an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a Monacan Indian Nation heritage site as the preferred location for a proposed raw water intake and pump station.
The petition, which is framed as an open letter, will be submitted Sunday as "part of public comments to the Army Corps.
"We urge that the Army Corps of Engineers prepare an environmental impact statement because of the intensity of the proposed impacts to Rassawek and the critical habitat it represents," the petition states.
The proposed and recommended site for the intake and pump station is near Point of Fork at the confluence of the Rivanna and James Rivers, which played a role in the Revolutionary War and also is known as Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation.
Tribe members, representatives for the Monacans and community memebers have repeatedly asked the authority to find another location for the project.
Comments on this project should can be sent by email to steven.a.vanderploeg@usace.army.mil. The deadline is Sunday. More information about the public comment period can be found at: nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/JRWAPermit/.
