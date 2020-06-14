An emergency injunction is being sought in an Albemarle County lawsuit targeting Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring most people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.
The lawsuit was filed on June 1 on behalf of WINA radio host Rob Schilling and Tobey Bouch, owner of Tobey’s Pawn Shop in Albemarle and Charlottesville. The suit argues that Northam’s order contradicts a section of state code that makes it a felony to wear a mask except in certain circumstances.
In addition to Northam, the complaint names as defendants state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley.
Matthew Hardin, a former Greene County commonwealth’s attorney who is representing Schilling and Bouch, filed an emergency motion for an injunction last week in Albemarle County Circuit Court and Fauquier County Circuit Court, where he has filed a nearly identical lawsuit.
In the motions, Hardin argues that the issuance of a temporary injunction will preserve the status quo and prevent the state from enforcing Northam’s executive order by charging non-complying people with a misdemeanor until the litigation is settled.
“As the plaintiffs set forth in their complaint, it appears to be the current state of the law in this commonwealth that they are subject to criminal liability both for wearing a mask and for not wearing a mask,” Hardin writes in the Albemarle County motion. “It is thus imperative that this court issue an injunction so that the individual plaintiffs can conduct their lives in such a way that they do not unwittingly become subject to criminal prosecution.”
The motion also restates many of the arguments made in the Albemarle County complaint, highlighting the safety risks Bouch claims masks cause for his business.
“Although Tobey’s LLC had no formal policy prohibiting the wearing of masks on its premises, Tobey’s very rarely encountered customers who voluntarily wore masks,” the motion reads. “Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, it’s proprietor, Tobey Bouch, routinely asked patrons to remove hoodies and face coverings due to safety concerns.”
Hardin also filed a third virtually identical lawsuit last week in Fluvanna County Circuit Court on behalf of Susan McLaughlin and McLaughlin Cabinets & Design LLC. The lawsuit targets the same state officials, but names Fluvanna County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Haislip instead of Hingeley.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam's office, said they do not comment on pending litigation but clarified that they believe all of the governor's actions are lawful.
"The governor will continue to make decisions based in science, data and public health," she said.
The code section that makes it a Class 6 felony to wear a mask does have some exceptions: wearing traditional holiday costumes; engaging in professions where protective masks are deemed necessary for physical safety; engaging in a theatrical production or masquerade ball; or wearing a mask, hood or other device for medical reasons on the advice of a licensed physician.
The code also allows for masks to be worn after the declaration of a disaster or state of emergency by the governor in response to a public health emergency.
However, per the state code, an emergency declaration must expressly waive the exceptions section, define the masks appropriate for the emergency and provide for the duration of the section waiver.
According to the Schilling and Bouch's initial complaint, Northam’s order does not meet this criteria.
Another issue complicating the case is enforcement.
Per The Virginia Mercury, rather than a law enforcement officer issuing a criminal citation or making an arrest on the spot, health officials would need the courts to approve any enforcement actions.
Though enforced differently, the punishment for violating the executive order can still lead to fines or jail time.
No responses have yet been filed by the defendants.
