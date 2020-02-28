Charlottesville planners support a revised proposal for a 170-unit development near the city-Albemarle County line.
Charlie Armstrong of Southern Development Group, acting as the owner’s agent for Carrsgrove Properties LLC, discussed the plan for 240 Stribling Ave. during the Planning Commission’s work session on Wednesday.
Armstrong is planning a complex of townhouses, apartments and condos on the 12.07-acre parcel in Fry's Spring. It would have 74 townhouses and 96 apartments or condos. The latter will have 60 one-bedroom units and 36 two-bedroom units.
The development will include 332 parking spots, with 124 under apartment buildings, 148 at townhouses and 60 surface spots.
The property is off Jefferson Park Avenue behind the University of Virginia Urology.
The commission discussed the property at a previous work session when Armstrong proposed 68 lots with duplexes. At that meeting, the commission indicated it supported something more dense.
The plan also would include funding for bike and pedestrian improvements on Stribling Avenue.
Armstrong’s fall-back plan is a by-right development with 18 duplexes and 28 detached homes.
Commissioner Lisa Green was concerned about the traffic impact on Stribling, but said, “Otherwise, I think this is exactly what we were talking about and what we’ve been thinking about for this area.”
Some of the units will be affordable, but Armstrong didn’t know at what percentage of the area median income.
Commissioner Taneia Dowell pushed for lower income levels.
“Eighty percent AMI affordable housing is not necessarily the housing we’re striving for,” she said.
Commissioner Hosea Mitchell asked Armstrong to bring a plan for protections of Moores Creek, which runs by the back of the property, when the proposal goes before the commission.
A few residents spoke at the meeting and advocated for more sidewalks along Stribling Avenue to protect pedestrians in an area with poor sight lines.
Armstrong hasn’t formally submitted the proposal to the city, so there’s no timeline on when the proposal could come before the commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.