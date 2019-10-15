A proposed residential development along Route 20 near Cale Elementary School was recommended for approval by the Albemarle County Planning Commission on Tuesday night, but with fewer units than initially requested.
The request was to rezone 13.36 acres from R1 Residential to Planned Residential Development, which allows residential with limited commercial uses.
The developer, Nicole Scro, proposed a maximum of 72 units, but the commissioners recommended, unanimously, with Commissioner Daphne Spain absent, approval of a maximum of 65 units, citing concerns about setting a precedent for future developments.
The units would be a mix of single-family homes and townhouses.
Scro’s request for 72 units — which is seven units over the Southern and Western Urban Neighborhoods Master Plan’s land use recommendation for the site — resulted in a tie vote, with Commissioners Jennie More, Julian Bivins and Bruce Dodson voting to recommend denial.
Scro said she was asking for the additional units in order to provide 11 units of affordable housing and likely lower prices for the market-rate houses.
“... In places where you have a Neighborhood Density Residential designation, it’s really hard to build affordably in those designations because the density allowed is so low and you want to build smaller units that are affordable, but you need more of those to make it financially useful because your land costs are so high,” she said.
Scro said building fewer units overall on the site would increase the prices of the houses that are built.
In the Southern and Western Urban Neighborhoods Master Plan, part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the area is labeled on the future land use map as Neighborhood Density Residential, which recommends primarily residential uses with densities between three to six dwelling units per acre.
The proposed residential density for the site is a gross density of about six units per acre and a net density of seven units per acre.
The Comprehensive Plan guides the county’s long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the plan as part of the rezoning process.
The county’s staff report recommended approval of 65 units. The current county housing policy states that 15% of the units provided in rezonings should be affordable at 80% of area median income.
Both Scro and the county staff report noted that a similar unit increase request was approved for the Riverside Village development rezoning in the Pantops area, where 59 units were recommended and nine affordable units would have been needed under the county’s housing policy for the property. The application was approved for 69 units, with a proffer for 10 affordable units.
Dodson said he thought this would create a precedent and that was a reason not to approve the higher number of units.
“There is an ongoing study about housing policy,” he said. “That’s the place where this question should be addressed.”
Commissioner Karen Firehock said she is supportive of the 72 units.
“I am not concerned about the request to go above,” she said. “It’s really not very many units — three to six in the [Comprehensive] Plan and they’re asking for seven.”
More said she knew the Comprehensive Plan was only a guide, but still wanted to follow it.
“But I feel like what it offers neighbors who choose to understand these plans is a degree of information and certainty about the possibilities about the way the properties might develop around them, and if we allow things to go over, then I think it undermines that process to an extent,” she said.
Commissioner Pam Riley said that even though the proposal would add students to attend Cale Elementary, which is over capacity with no plans for expansion, she still supported the 72-unit proposal.
“It does come down to increase density will give us some more affordable units,” she said. “It will probably give us some additional elementary students, but ... I think it’s some marginally small number in the difference.”
Commissioner Tim Keller supported the 72-unit proposal because of the site’s proximity to Cale, which could allow students and teachers living in the development to walk to school.
Stacy Pethia, the county’s principal planner for housing, said she is in favor of allowing increased density to provide affordable housing units.
“Oftentimes, that’s the only way to make it financially feasible to make those units available ....” she said.
After the meeting, Scro said she likely would bring both the 72-unit and 65-unit proposals to a future Board of Supervisors meeting.
