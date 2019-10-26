The Charlottesville Planning Commission will hold a work session on a special-use permit for the second phase of the redevelopment of the South First Street public housing site on Tuesday.
The permit approval is one of the final steps for the second phase of the South First Street redevelopment, as the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is in the midst on a three-phase redevelopment of all its properties.
The effort’s first phase is estimated to cost $65.5 million and is expected to start this year concurrent with work on Crescent Halls and construction of 48 new units on Levy Avenue.
On South First Street, 58 existing units will be redeveloped and 142 units will be added, at an estimated cost of $30.8 million.
The project under consideration Tuesday is the second part of the South First Street work.
Phase one is a 63-unit development next to the existing public housing near the intersection of South First Street and Hartmans Mill Road in the Ridge Street neighborhood.
The units will be built on undeveloped land that contains a community baseball field over the course of 12 to 18 months.
Phase two replaces the existing 58 units with 113 multifamily units. It also includes a 7,000-square-foot community center and 3,000 square feet of office space.
Under the plan, the 18 existing buildings on the site would be demolished and replaced with 23 new structures.
Residents in the existing structures may relocate to the new units to be built during phase one during construction of phase two.
Documents associated with the permit request indicate that no timeline has been established. The total cost is also unclear.
The authority needs the permit because proposed outdoor parks, playgrounds and ball courts would be private. Public facilities are allowed on the parcel by-right.
The permit would also reduce all setbacks to five feet. The zoning ordinance requires a 25-foot setback in the front and rear and 17.5 feet on the sides of the property.
The proposal is expected to formally go before the Planning Commission on Dec. 10.
Tuesday’s work session is at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 605 E. Main St.
