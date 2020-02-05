A Tuesday afternoon police chase through Greene County ended in a crash and the arrest of a Charlottesville man on plethora of misdemeanor and felony charges, according to court records and law enforcement officers.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kerry Vonreese Cooke, 47, after searching a neighborhood near where the car they were pursuing crashed and the driver ran from the scene.
Deputies said the chase began at about 1:20 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense near the Ruckersville Walmart on U.S. 33 near U.S. 29. The vehicle sped away going west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 33.
Sheriff’s vehicles traveling eastward in the eastbound lanes were forced to swerve off the road to avoid colliding with the vehicle, which deputies said attempted to ram them.
The vehicle crashed farther up the road and deputies said the driver ran into a nearby subdivision.
“After a short canvass of the neighborhood by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the suspect was located and taken into custody,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Freid.
According to court records, Cooke — whose name is also spelled Cook in some filings — was charged in Greene County with felony counts of eluding law enforcement to endanger the public and three felony counts of assault on police officers.
He also is wanted in Charlottesville on felony charges of malicious wounding and robbery, according to the sheriff’s department and city arrest logs, and in Albemarle County for failure to appear for trial on grand larceny charges and petit larceny, according to Greene County deputies and Albemarle County court records.
He also faces misdemeanor charges in Louisa County of larceny, shoplifting and assault of a family member and felony probation violation.
Additional charges in Greene County are pending at this time.
Cooke is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
