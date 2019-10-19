The Charlottesville City Council has released a final draft of the proposed bylaws and ordinance for a police oversight panel that varies in major ways from initial recommendations.
The council will conduct a first reading of the proposal at its meeting on Monday. No corresponding public hearing is scheduled.
The bylaws would establish the board's meeting procedures. The ordinance covers the board’s composition, staffing and powers.
Councilor Heather Hill said that the council is open to receiving feedback on the proposal before voting on it. She wrote in an email that “functions will build over time” as the board and its director settle into their roles.
The final draft varies in several ways from recommendations made by the initial Police Civilian Review Board, which met over the past year to craft a proposed ordinance and bylaws.
Area residents proposed an oversight panel after the 2017 Unite the Right rally as a way to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community.
Under the final draft's proposed bylaws, council would not approve a police auditor to work for the board — at least initially. The position was proposed by the initial civilian review board in order to study department trends and data.
The draft includes an executive director position, and includes a potential resolution that would require an executive director to present a report about adding the position in December 2020. Such a report would recommend whether a full- or part-time position should be hired or if the city should contract a firm for auditing services.
The report also would detail what aspects of police department operations should be examined.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker, in a Facebook video, said she doesn’t support funding a director and auditor “up front.”
She said an auditor would overlap with a Fourth Amendment investigative analyst, which the department is adding to examine stop-and-frisk data.
Stop-and-frisk commonly refers to the practice of temporarily detaining, questioning and searching people on the street. The police department calls the encounters “investigative detentions” and “warrantless searches.”
Opponents of the practice have said it disproportionately affects minorities.
Walker said that the analyst and an auditor would report to the city manager, so the position wouldn’t be truly independent of city government.
“They both work for the same organization, they both work under city government, they both would have to ultimately answer to the city manager or City Council, so I don’t understand how one position is going to be more independent than the other,” she said.
The board would include seven voting panelists. The draft under consideration has one nonvoting member rather than two. The council decided to nix the initial proposal's requirement that a councilor serve as a nonvoting member.
Hill said distancing the City Council from the board helps ensure its independence.
“Having a Councilor formally on the Board, even as a non-voting member, gives me concern that Council may have some level of unintentional influence over this body,” she wrote in an email.
The ordinance also changes some membership requirements from those initially proposed.
It reduces the number of people appointed from historically-disadvantaged communities from four to three. Also, instead of requiring one member who lives in public housing, three members must come from a historically-disadvantaged community or public housing.
One member would represent a racial or social justice organization.
Board members would be required to sign confidentiality agreements related to the contents of an internal affairs file or other personnel record.
The process for selecting members would occur in a closed session of the City Council. The initial proposal called for a public interview process and publication of applicants’ names.
Also, if the council must fill a vacancy from someone resigning, it will try to be consistent with the membership requirements, but is not required to do so.
Hill wrote that although transparency is key for the board, a public interview process could hinder recruitment of board members.
“I am open to the names of applicants being shared publicly, but feel the interview process and selection of members should be done by Council, as is done with other Boards and Commissions,” she wrote.
The proposed bylaws are more specific about what the board will be able to review. It will be able to review internal affairs investigations that result in a ruling of unfounded, exonerated or not resolved. The only other option for such complaints is sustained.
The board can also review an investigation if someone files a review request with the executive director.
The board would not be allowed to subpoena witnesses or evidence or take testimony under oath. Complainants can, however, present evidence and witnesses to support their claims. The police chief can, but isn’t required, to compel a department employee to provide statements.
If a new complaint is filed with the CRB, it would be forwarded to the department. That investigation must be completed and a report provided to the board within 75 days. Internal guidelines for the department require investigations to finish in 45 days.
Under the proposed regulations, the board also would be able to initiate its own review of internal affairs investigations.
If the board decides to initiate an investigation, the executive director and city manager will work together to hire an independent investigator.
The proposal also does not include any budget guarantees; those decisions are made administratively within the budget cycle.
Any changes to the bylaws after they are adopted would be recommendations to the City Council.
Harold Folley of the People’s Coalition, an activist and vocal supporter of the board, said that “the community needs time to dig deep” on the proposal and that he wasn’t ready to comment on the specifics.
The People’s Coalition has planned a rally before Monday’s City Council meeting to encourage adoption of the bylaws as presented by the initial CRB. The rally is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at the Free Speech Wall in front of City Hall.
Local civil rights pioneer Eugene Williams isn’t in favor of the board, saying that it provides too much oversight on the department and that officers would be walking on eggshells.
“I think it’s a ridiculous idea,” he said. “I feel that any person with any intelligence and any ambition would not even want to be on the police department.”
City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 605 E. Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.