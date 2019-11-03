Fatal wreck on I-64

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

Virginia Department of Transportation workers load a car onto a truck after a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 117.

A Staunton man died in a single-car crash Friday morning that closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for several hours. 

Virginia State Police said Sunday that Stanley M. Juchno, 47, died at the scene.

Juchno was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion on westbound I-64 when vehicles began slowing down due to congestion near mile marker 117. The Fusion swerved to the right to avoid the traffic and ran off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and several trees before flipping over.

State police are continuing to investigate.

