The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing or runaway juvenile.
Sixteen-year-old Desiree Beck was last seen in the City of Charlottesville on July 2. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair with some pink color added.
She is believed to be in the company of another missing juvenile, 16-year-old Kyle Pokladowski, of Louisa County.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beck is asked to contact Detective K. Hiner at (434) 970-3280 or anonymously at CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.