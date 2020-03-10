Coronavirus

{span}This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.{/span}

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are now five presumptive cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in the commonwealth.

Are you taking extra precautions when it comes to the virus? Do you feel prepared for a potential pandemic? Are you worried about the virus?

Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook and on our Twitter poll. Do you have more specific thoughts? Please email us at news@dailyprogress.com to let us know! We are working on a story about the local impact of the coronavirus.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments