ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS Children lead a song on stage during a service at Portico Church on Sunday morning. The church held its first children guided mass as the main service for the week, which included several baptisms at the conclusion of the ceremony.

 Ryan M. Kelly

Portico Church hosted its first service lead by the children of the congregation. Young church members danced along to musical prayer songs for a series of two services. At the conclusion of both masses, multiple children were baptized in front of the Sunday crowd.

