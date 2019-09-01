Portico Church hosted its first service lead by the children of the congregation. Young church members danced along to musical prayer songs for a series of two services. At the conclusion of both masses, multiple children were baptized in front of the Sunday crowd.
Portico Church hosts first children-centered service
Zack Wajsgras
