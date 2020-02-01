The Virginia Department of Transportation will institute a new traffic pattern on Hydraulic Road starting Monday.

On westbound Hydraulic at U.S. 29, the road has one left-turn lane, two through lanes and two right-turn lanes.

VDOT crews will update pavement markings to create two left-turn lanes, one right-turn lane and two through lanes.

To make the changes, westbound Hydraulic Road will be closed to all traffic between Hillsdale Drive and U.S. 29 between 9 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

