The Virginia Department of Transportation will institute a new traffic pattern on Hydraulic Road starting Monday.
On westbound Hydraulic at U.S. 29, the road has one left-turn lane, two through lanes and two right-turn lanes.
VDOT crews will update pavement markings to create two left-turn lanes, one right-turn lane and two through lanes.
To make the changes, westbound Hydraulic Road will be closed to all traffic between Hillsdale Drive and U.S. 29 between 9 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
