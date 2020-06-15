Albemarle County Public Schools has reached a list of 10 names for its soon-to-be combined charter schools.
A merger of Murray High School and the Community Public Charter School was approved by the School Board earlier this year.
Murray opened in 1988 and CPCS opened in 2007. Ahead of the 2015-16 school year, CPCS moved to the Murray campus.
The 10 names under consideration are Murray Community School; Community Collaborative School; Albemarle Collaborator School; Community Laboratory School of Albemarle; Forest Street Laboratory School; Laboratory School of Albemarle; Murray Public Laboratory School; Dogwood Secondary School; Dragon School (the schools' mascot is a dragon); and Rose Hill School.
Community members can weigh in on the proposed names through a survey that will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday. The survey is available at survey.k12insight.com/r/6rIjG.
The results of the survey will be shared prior to a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 22. Anyone who wants to comment at the meeting can email the naming advisory committee at SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org.
After that meeting, the committee will select three names as finalists and recommend them to Superintendent Matt Haas. Haas will then provide a recommendation to the School Board.
More information on the renaming process can be found at k12albemarle.org/acps/division/school-naming-review/Pages/default.aspx.
