Preregistration for a local electronic waste collection day starts Tuesday.

Registrants may dispose of 10 total items and no more than two tube-style televisions or monitors each. Only electronic waste — such as computers/laptops and accessories, printer/scanner/fax machines,VCRs, stereos and televisions — will be accepted. Appliances and other types of electronics will not be accepted.

Electronic waste collection day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road.

Residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will be able to dispose of e-waste for free, but must preregister for the event.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday on the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority's website.

Participants will be asked to register for a specific time window. Once the window has filled, a confirmation email will be sent to participants. There are 87 spaces per time window.

For full details and to register, visit rivanna.org/ewaste.

