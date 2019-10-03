The following Central Virginia residents have been honored by The Daily Progress as part of the Distinguished Dozen series:
1995
Fletcher Arnitt Jr., FUMA teacher and coach; Linda Bowen, youth baseball booster; Margaret McLeod Cain, attorney; Thomas J. Calloway, CHS basketball coach; Deborah DiCroce, PVCC president; Nancy Gercke, Charlottesville’s preschool education coordinator; Edward W. Hook Jr., doctor and teacher at UVa; A.E. Dick Howard, constitutional scholar at UVa; Alicia Lugo, Teensight director; Fran Sackett, Live Arts artistic director; Charles Stickle, UVa hospital volunteer; Richard Wellbeloved-Stone, teacher at Living Education Center for Ecology and the Arts.
1996
Sonny Beale, Boy Scout leader; the Rev. Bruce Aaron Beard, pastor of First Baptist Church; Lelia Brown, community leader; Eddie Dean, Madison County High School math teacher and football coach; Rae Ely, attorney and founder of Historic Green Springs; Vicky Generelly, Nelson County Rural Health Outreach Program nurse; Michael A. Mallory, UVa’s director of minority recruitment; Marion Nolan, president of Charlottesville/Albemarle Foundation for the Encouragement of the Arts; Bert Roby, chief of Orange County VFD; Donna Selle, regional library director; Gabe Silverman, developer and arts booster; Vince Tornello, CHS band director.
1997
Dequeta Anderson, Abundant Life Family Center manager; Jasper Bell, Charlottesville fire educator; Fred Boyce, Prism Coffeehouse’s booking agent; Shirley Cox, volunteer organizer; Judy Goetz, volunteer; Gary Greenwood, youth sports booster; Dr. Sharon Hostler, pediatrician; Mark Lorenzoni, businessman and fitness advocate; Tim Murphy, Orange County K-9 officer; Ginny Smith, leader of Compassionate Friends; Mack Tate, Yancey Elementary School principal; John Thomasson, Louisa businessman and community activist.
1998
Patricia Bottom-Delany, Venable Elementary School special-education teacher; Carl Brown, juvenile probation officer; Annette Grimm, director of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency; Robert V. Heffern, principal of Madison Primary School; Joy Johnson, public housing advocate; Heinz Kramp, founder of Innisfree Village, a home for brain-injured adults; Anna Mirra, Greene County Primary School volunteer; Dr. Mohan Nadkarni, Charlottesville Free Clinic co-founder; Dr. Martin Schulman, veterinarian; James W. Simmons, Charlottesville Municipal Band director; Julie Trueblood, interpreter for the deaf at UVa Medical Center; Albert Weed II, Nelson County community activist.
1998-99
Ken Ackerman, executive director of Monticello Area Community Action Agency; Agnes Cross-White, publisher of Charlottesville/Albemarle Tribune; Joseph Frisina, Habitat for Humanity volunteer; Marcia Invernizzi, program director at UVa’s McGuffey Reading Center; William Lewis, businessman and community leader; Janet Murphy, cancer survivor; Dr. Vito Perriello, pediatrician; Paul Rittenhouse, volunteer soccer coach and rescue worker; Jessamy Rouson, founder of Animal Haven; Betty Simon, volunteer at Runaway Emergency Shelter Program and Shelter for Help in Emergency; Edith Wheeler, enrichment teacher at Venable Elementary School and co-founder of Imani Project; the Rev. James E. Woods, founder of First Bible Baptist Church and United Christian Academy.
1999-2000 (Distinguished Dozen of the 20th Century)
Raymond C. Bice Jr., UVa professor and administrator; Drewary J. Brown, civil rights advocate; Bernard P. Chamberlain, attorney and historian; Nan Crow, Charlottesville’s recreation director; Dr. Halstead S. Hedges, founder of Martha Jefferson Hospital; Thomas Staples Martin, U.S. senator; Rebecca Fuller McGinness, teacher and community leader; Paul Goodloe McIntire, philanthropist; the Rev. Frederick W. Neve, Episcopal priest and educator; Randolph H. “Pete” Perry, businessman and politician; Edgar F. Shannon Jr., president of UVa; A. Darden Towe, civic leader.
2000-01
Mozell H. Booker, Burnley-Moran Elementary School principal; Elain Carlton, volunteer at elder-care facility; Stephen H. Helvin, district court judge; Greg Howard, musician and literacy advocate; Linda Krongaard-DeMong, nurse practitioner and patient advocate; Harry Porter, landscape architect at UVa; Mary Reese, director of Barrett Day Care Center; Sterling Robinson II, chef and community activist; Patricia L. Smith, director of Offender Aid and Restoration of Charlottesville-Albemarle; Lou Southard, state chief of forest protection; George Welsh, UVa football coach; Jim Wootton, local historian.
2001-02
Suzanne Brower, founder of Pathway Volunteers, a program for Alzheimer’s patients; Luvelle Brown, assistant principal and founder of Walker Academy for black male students; Robert Covert, diversity educator; the Dave Matthews Band, community benefactors; Mary Lee Embrey, Nelson County volunteer; Dr. Greg Gelburg, Downtown Family Health Care founder and physician serving low-income people; Robert Hammond, retired veterinarian and Ivy Creek Natural Area volunteer; Anthony Iachetta, engineering professor emeritus and civic activist; Robert S. Pace Jr., Fluvanna County animal care advocate; Deborah Pettit, Louisa County educator; Dr. Jo Ann Pinkerton, women’s midlife health and menopause center founder and director; Debbie Ryan, UVa women’s basketball coach and cancer research advocate.
2002-03
Franklin Bacon, community volunteer; Dan Bieker, conservationist, Ivy Creek Natural Area volunteer; Juanita Wilson Duquette, owner of Wilson School of Dance; Gary Eisenhuth, science teacher at Western Albemarle High School; Miriam Green, nurse at Our Lady of Peace; Jim Hingeley, chief public defender for Charlottesville-Albemarle; Barbara Lachance, “soup lady” at Church of the Holy Comforter; Beth McPhee, Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA shelter manager; Alberto Ojeda, advocate for area’s Hispanic community; Ivan Orr, executive director of the Music Resource Center; Helen “Sandy” Snook, community activist; Lillie Taylor, longtime cook at Nathanael Greene Elementary School.
2003-04
Harold Boyd, Boys and Girls Club leader; Ray Caddell, real estate broker, community helper; Holly Edwards, parish nurse at Westhaven Clinic and Holy Comforter Catholic Church’s soup kitchen; Dr. Raymond Ford, pediatrician, leads medical missions to Haiti; Sandra Levine, community volunteer; Marshall Pryor, community and civic service work; Ann Rooker, community volunteer; Barbara Shifflett, executive director of the Albemarle County Fair; Deirdre “Dede” Smith, director, Ivy Creek Foundation; Gordan and Mary Beth Smyth, funders of Nelson County students’ education; Phillip Stinnie, CEO and president, Charlottesville-Albemarle Youth Club, basketball coach; Ruth Stone, executive director, Piedmont CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).
2004-05
Dyan Aretakis, family nurse practitioner/ project director of the Teen Health Center; Dr. David Deviese, Madison dentist; L. Dayton Haugh, chief of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, lawyer; the Rev. Edward Hopkins, pastor of Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church and chaplain for the Charlottesville Police Department; Frances McQ. Lawrence, helped establish the Rivanna Trails Foundation and the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, lawyer; Peppy Linden, executive director of the Virginia Discovery Museum and community helper; Ellen Miyagawa, Fluvanna County Historical Society archivist and publications editor; Tom Powell, Toy Lift founder, community helper; Mildred Spicer, therapeutic recreation supervisor, Charlottesville parks and recreation; Juandiego Wade, Albemarle County transportation planner and community helper; William Washington, executive director and founder of the Bridge Ministry; Mary Ellen Wooten, provides care packages and other assistance to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
2005-06
Lee and Paulette Albright, state agency watchdogs; Sonny and Debra Beale, Somali refugee helpers; James Taylor Beard, anti-poverty, civil rights activist; Judy Hunt, hospice volunteer; Cornelia Johnson, Charlottesville sheriff; Eric and Marcia Johnson, volunteer tutors; Oliver Kuttner and David New, Hurricane Katrina relief organizers; Dave Norris, housing, low-income advocate; Cindy Payne, guidance counselor; David Strider, nurse manager; swim program volunteer; Carlos Teran, Hispanic community advocate; Karen Waters, Quality Community Council executive director.
2006-07 (Teen Edition)
Brian Bills, senior, Charlottesville High School; Tyler Coppage, junior, Madison County High School; Ellie Craddock, senior, Monticello High School; Rebecca Dolan, senior, St. Anne’s-Belfield School; Ashley Johnson, senior, the Covenant School; Kelly McDowell, junior, Orange County High School; Jessica Michelle Oliva, senior, Albemarle High School; Lucie Rhoads, senior, St. Anne’s-Belfield School; Alicia Trice, senior, Albemarle High School; Michelle Walker, freshman, Monticello High School; Hunter Weaver, sophomore, Orange County High School; Sean Zimmer, senior, the Renaissance School.
2007-08
Mary Birkholz, animal sanctuary operator; Jim Carpenter, photographer, volunteer; Janet Herman, Women’s Four Miler volunteer; Jeanne McCusker, senior citizen helper; William Moors, Spanish-speaking physician; Steve Murray, provider of running trails for local teams; Rydell Payne, Prospect-area community worker; Rick Richmond, JABA board member, community volunteer, lawyer; Ed Russell, volunteer for local Alzheimer’s Association; Eben Smith, Rivanna Trails Foundation volunteer; Josephine Whitsett, retired school guidance counselor; William “Whit” Whitten, musician/teacher.
2008-09
Mary P. Anderson, administrator, nurse and therapist at the Lafayette School & Treatment Center; Suzanne Jessup Brooks, serves on numerous community boards; Maureen Burkhill, works with at-risk youths, most recently with Teensight; Janet Centini, co-founder of Jeffrey’s Gifts; Dr. Alan Dalkin, Central Little League leader; Harold B. Folley, community organizer; coordinator of the Westhaven Afterschool Program; Del Horan, founder of quilting group; community service; ElizaBeth McCay, principal of Jackson-Via Elementary School; Mary T. Miller, community and therapeutic arts volunteer; Fahy “Skip” Mullaney, co-founder of People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry; Carolyn Ohle, executive director, Innisfree Village; Tom Payne, volunteer reserve sheriff’s deputy; oversees the Project Lifesaver program.
2009-10
Dr. John Hayes, retired veterinarian, volunteer; Myrtle Houchens, instructional assistant at Venable Elementary School, volunteer; Angell Husted, dance studio owner, volunteer; Jim “Mac” MacDonald, chief of the Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, teacher; Dr. Marcus L. Martin, the University of Virginia’s interim vice president and chief officer for diversity and equity, former chairman of UVa’s department of emergency medicine, volunteer; Nicole Muller, food donation collector; Ron and Lorelei Pulliam, work with children through the Gallastar Therapeutic Equine Center, rescue animals, teacher (Lorelei) and counselor (Ron); Dr. Karen Rheuban, pediatric cardiologist, volunteer; Zan Short, founder of the Party Parade; Tom and Janet Stargell, retired teachers; Elly Tucker, autism advocate, volunteer; Josh Wheeler, associate director of the Thomas Jefferson Center for the Protection of Free Expression.
2010-11
Andy Block, director of the University of Virginia School of Law’s Child Advocacy Clinic; James Bond, retired police lieutenant, volunteer for military and history causes; Tommy Brannock, volunteer for Alzheimer’s and autism organizations; Lois Deane, member of the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company, EMT; Bob and Jackie Hostage, creators of Nursing Homes Swing!; Heather Kellams, director, Community Attention; Dr. John Lanham, Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville Free Clinic volunteer; Larry Martin, volunteer leadership for various groups, including the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation; James O’Kelley, Albemarle sheriff’s reserve; Rita Smith, registered dietician; Bobbi Snow, co-founder of and volunteer at the Community Public Charter School; Phil Stokes, naturalist volunteer.
2011-12
Betsy Collins, coordinator of maternity health at Martha Jefferson Hospital; Yvonne T. Griffin, lawyer, community volunteer and advocate; Gordon Hair, founder of the Ben Hair — Just Swim for Life Foundation; Dawn Howard, manager of Louisa County Airport, community helper; Ryleigh Katstra, food drive organizer; Dr. Gordon Morris, oncologist at Martha Jefferson Hospital; Wendy Ramirez, caregiver to elderly, community helper; Carl Schwaner, theater and community volunteer; Peter Sheras and Phyllis Koch-Sheras, clinical psychologists, authors, community helpers; John Sweeney, fire company volunteer, community helper; Pete Syme, volunteer with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad and other organizations; Dr. Peyton Taylor, retired University of Virginia doctor and a medical director of the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center.
2012-13
Lora Bickley, breast-cancer patient supporter; Dr. Tom Daniel, helps people to quit smoking; Jerry Denney, board chairman of Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry; Dick Fontaine, Hospice volunteer, board member; Liz Nottingham, American Cancer Society gala volunteer; Mark Ragland, Albemarle High School volleyball coach; Joyce Robbins, business owner, community volunteer; David Simmons, nurse, community volunteer; Dr. Diane Snustad, chairwoman of geriatrics at the University of Virginia; Teresa A. Sullivan, president of UVa, community volunteer; Gordon Walker, outgoing head of the Jefferson Board for Aging; Marty Whitlow, ovarian-cancer advocate.
2013-14
Mildred Abraham, creator of nonprofit Book Baskets; Wes Bellamy, founder of Helping Young People Evolve, community activist; Jack Looney, photographer, volunteer; Lisa McRae, pediatric nurse practitioner, certified lactation consultant; Downing Miller, substance abuse counselor; Stacey Norris, founder of Houses of Wood and Straw (dog houses); Bob Rannigan, family therapist, jail program volunteer; John Raymond, president of the Carson Raymond Foundation; Bill Schrader, head of the Crozet Library Fundraising Committee; Mary Simonette, volunteer maker of cloth bags; Dorothy Tompkins, retired physician whose volunteer work includes a gardening program for inmates; Debbie Weaver, avid church, food pantry volunteer.
2014-15
Richard R. Brown, Free Town heritage, environmental activist; Marie Carter, community volunteer, chairwoman for the Lord’s Kitchen; the Rev. Jennifer Durant, Episcopal priest with Lou Gehrig’s disease; William Gardner, volunteer robotics competition coach; Jay Gillenwater, co-founder of the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards; Andre Hakes, lawyer and gay-rights activist; Mike and Lisa Himes, volunteers with Fluvanna County’s Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels; Lucian Jackson, community outreach worker at Club Yancey; Beth Laine, art teacher and community volunteer; Tim Payne, volunteer search and rescue commander; Rickey E. White, pastor of Union Run Baptist Church, community volunteer; Charles Wood, founder of the Companion Animal Fund.
2015-16
Margery Daniel, volunteer with the local United Way, other groups; Sarad Davenport, executive director of the City of Promise; Sue Dougherty, assistant principal of Charlottesville Catholic School; Stacy Greer and Wanda McGhee, operators of two thrift stores through their nonprofit, the Christian Outreach Program and Pregnancy Center; Eddie Harris, REAL Dads educator; Jennifer King, board president and volunteer with the Sexual Assault Resource Agency; Rotary Club member; Dr. Karen Maughan, family physician at UVa; Kari L. Miller, elder care coordinator, owner of The Next Phase; Todd Niemeier, operations director for the Urban Agriculture Collective of Charlottesville; James R. Peterson, volunteer for the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, other groups; Kate Tamarkin, music director, conductor of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and creator, program coordinator of Hospice of the Piedmont’s Music by the Bedside program; Alison Webb, co-founder of the Virginia Institute for Autism.
2016-17
Lisa Black, teacher at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital; Tony Borash and Melissa McBride, Fluvanna SPCA volunteers and former board members; Jeff Burton, youth baseball coach, mentoring leader; Melba Campbell, active supporter of Hospice of the Piedmont, the local Habitat for Humanity and UVa Cancer Center, among other groups; Joe Gieck, pioneer in the athletic training and sports medicine fields who supports and volunteers with numerous community organizations; Quinton Harrell, active with the Black Professional Network and the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement; Jimmy Hollins, active with the Burley Varsity Club; Dr. Richard Lindsay, retired physician who advocates and educates on aging and caregiving issues; Joe Noonan, home repairer who goes above and beyond; Ashton Ryan, founder of annual coat drive Ashton’s Birthday Wish; Sonjia Smith, volunteer, mentor, philanthropist; Rose Williams, advocate for disabled persons.
2017-18
Torri Ayers, human-services counselor, teen parent program coordinator; Norm Carter, volunteer photographer for Charlottesville Albemarle Very Special Arts and other local nonprofits; Johanna B. Chase, volunteer and benefactor for the Charlottesville Symphony Society; Tom Dierauf, retired forester who volunteers with the Ivy Creek Natural Area and other nature-related organizations; Rose Ann Gamma, regional coordinator for Special Olympics Virginia; Bernard Hairston, executive director of community engagement for Albemarle County Public Schools, founding president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia; Bishop Michael V. Jackson Sr., pastor of Emmanuel Christian Center in Ruckersville, youth mentor; the Rev. Joel Jenkins, former Army chaplain who volunteers with a number of local organizations; Enid Krieger, community volunteer with special interest in fundraising for Alzheimer’s research; Dr. Max Luna, cardiologist who has started several health care initiatives for the area’s Spanish-speaking population; Jim McGrath, created the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Virginia; Erika Viccellio, executive vice president of the United Way-Thomas Jefferson Area, community volunteer.
2018-19
Charles Alexander, motivational speaker, educator; Jeremy Caplin, renovator for affordable housing, neighborhood revitalizer; Don Foss, co-founder of the Key Club at Albemarle High School, active volunteer; Jane Foy, author, blogger in support of caregivers; Dr. Lawrence Gimple, interventional cardiologist who leads learn-to-swim programs; Valerie Gregory, associate dean of admission at UVa working closely with underrepresented students; Dr. Sylvia Hendrix, oncologist; Sarah A. Kelley, pastor and founder of Faith, Hope and Love Church of Deliverance and Faith; Donna Morris, retired school librarian, co-founder of Book Baskets; Ingrid Ramos, mental health worker, advocate for Hispanic community; Cyndi Richardson, peer support specialist at On Our Own; and Larry Stremikis, Charlottesville Retreads manager.
