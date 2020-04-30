The Daily Progress earned 16 Virginia Press Association awards, including three first-place recognitions, for its work in 2019, the association announced Thursday.
First-place awards went to reporters Katherine Knott and Nolan Stout for a breaking news piece about racist threats at Albemarle High School; to former sports reporter Joshua Needelman for a features series on Virginia basketball stars; and to special sections editor Richard Alblas and art director Chris Conklin for the Senior Navigator publication.
Second-place honors went to sports, design and photography staff for covering Virginia's victory in the Commonwealth Cup; design and sports staff for their work on special sections throughout 2019; to copy editor John Abbott and sports editor John Shifflett for sports pages; to Ruth Serven Smith for feature story writing portfolio; and to Conklin for the Reader's Choice publication.
Third-place awards went to copy chief Lauren Hunt for page design; to senior reporter Bryan McKenzie for breaking news writing; to Knott for education writing; to Serven Smith for health, science and environmental writing; to Knott and Serven Smith for in-depth reporting; to sports reporter Bennett Conlin for sports coverage; to Conklin for education and churches advertising; and to Progress staff for a features series.
For the 2019 contest year, The Progress competed in the VPA’s Daily 2 division, for newspapers with daily circulation between 10,000 and 30,000.
