A group of newsroom employees of The Daily Progress have announced an effort to unionize by forming The Blue Ridge NewsGuild. The group notified management of their plans with a mission statement, letter to coworkers and a news release on Monday morning.

With the support of the Washington-Baltimore Local of the NewsGuild CWA, the group cited concerns about pay, corporate management and a desire to have “a seat at the table” in the statement.

