A group of newsroom employees of The Daily Progress have announced an effort to unionize by forming The Blue Ridge NewsGuild. The group notified management of their plans with a mission statement, letter to coworkers and a news release on Monday morning.
With the support of the Washington-Baltimore Local of the NewsGuild CWA, the group cited concerns about pay, corporate management and a desire to have “a seat at the table” in the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.