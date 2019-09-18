Justin Shimp’s proposed replacement of a rejected rezoning request on Nassau Street reveals an unusual flaw with Charlottesville’s outdated zoning ordinance.
Shimp is proposing a 28-unit development on property zoned as Highway Corridor near the city-Albemarle County line.
The site plan, discussed at a meeting with city officials on Wednesday, notes that the proposal is for 0.91 acres.
The Highway Corridor designation requires a special-use permit for a density of 43 units per acre, but the zoning code doesn’t say what is allowed by-right.
City planner Matt Alfele said that the city attorney’s office has interpreted the ordinance to mean that density greater than 43 units is allowed by-right and anything less requires a permit.
The distinction is odd because special-use permits are typically required for higher density than the zoning allows.
Therefore, Shimp could theoretically construct up to the 80-foot height designation for the zoning district with an unlimited density without requiring a permit.
Shimp, however, said the proposal shouldn’t require a permit because the 0.91 acres represents the land that will be disturbed, not the actual size of the parcel. The two properties are about 0.4 acres, which is a density of 70 units per acre rather than about 25.
The city is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance, but it has no timeline on when the revisions will be completed.
Shimp said the proposal, called Rootstock Farm Apartments, will be “similar” to the defeated Hogwaller Farm project. It is a few parcels south of the farm site.
The farm was a proposed 30-unit apartment complex and urban farm covering about 9 acres straddling the Charlottesville-Albemarle County line along Nassau Street.
It came with two multi-story apartment buildings, reserve space for farmland, a greenhouse and a commercial farm stand.
At the time, Shimp didn’t own the property proposed for the Rootstock apartments.
A divided City Council denied the request in March over concerns about the floodplain and how the proposal fit with existing zoning regulations.
Neighbors were concerned with flooding for the Hogwaller property, which was a topic of discussion with several residents on Wednesday.
The Rootstock proposal is for two three-story buildings. One would be 2,695 square feet with nine units, and the other would be 4,085 square feet with 19 units.
Most of the units would have one bedroom, with some having two bedrooms, Shimp said.
Shimp said the bedrooms would be on the lower end of market rate, suggesting $1,100 for a one bedroom.
“We’ll make them as affordable as we can build them,” he said.
Shimp is proposing a new street called Rootstock Lane off Nassau Street to access the property.
Because the new road is on a residentially zoned parcel, the Planning Commission must sign off it. Alfele didn’t know when the commission would see the proposal.
The property partially borders the county property that was rezoned to agriculture for the Hogwaller Farm. Shimp said he will also likely get another county property rezoned for agriculture.
“I still want to do the farm,” he said.
