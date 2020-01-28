The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input as part of a study of the Fifth Street corridor between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle County.

The study area includes the entrance to the 5th St. Station shopping center.

The results of the study will be used to develop short-, mid- and long-term community-supported transportation improvements for the roadway.

The results from the study, which are expected this summer, as well as potential transportation projects, will be presented for feedback at a public meeting later this year.

As part of the study, the public is invited to take a survey at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/5th-st-corridor-study.asp.

The survey will be open until March 6.

