The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input as part of a study of the Fifth Street corridor between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle County.
The study area includes the entrance to the 5th St. Station shopping center.
The results of the study will be used to develop short-, mid- and long-term community-supported transportation improvements for the roadway.
The results from the study, which are expected this summer, as well as potential transportation projects, will be presented for feedback at a public meeting later this year.
As part of the study, the public is invited to take a survey at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/5th-st-corridor-study.asp.
The survey will be open until March 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.