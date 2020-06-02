Piedmont Virginia Community College announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic so far have received emergency aid.
PVCC received $946,219 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding from the federal government. It began distributing aid May 19, according to a news release. The college plans to award one-time grants of $300 to $1,000 to more than 1,650 students, depending on financial need.
The college says it hopes the money will ease the financial burden students may face.
“Like so many in our community many PVCC students are struggling financially due to COVID-19. Although the funding provided by the CARES Act won’t solve all of their problems, we are pleased to provide some financial assistance to our students, thanks to the actions of the federal government,” President Frank Friedman said in a release.
The first round of funding, totaling over $800,000 has been sent out. A second round of funding will be based on an application process later this summer.
For a complete list of eligibility requirements, visit www.pvcc.edu/student-emergency-aid. To learn more about the student emergency aid offered at PVCC, contact the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@pvcc.edu.
