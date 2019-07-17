Piedmont Virginia Community College will host a FAFSA Super Saturday workshop next weekend to answer student and parent questions about college financial aid.
The workshop will provide hands-on help in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2019-20 school year. The application is the first step for students who may need federal help in paying for college and is required for many scholarships.
The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 at the PVCC main building in room M154.
Additional workshops will take place Oct. 12 and Nov. 9.
Prior to attending a workshop, both students and parents are asked to create an FSA ID at fsaid.ed.gov.
To complete the FAFSA during the workshop, students and parents must bring the following:
- Copy of 2017 1040, 1040A or 1040 EZ income tax return(s) of parents and students
- All W-2 wage statements and/or 1099 form(s)
- Net worth from parents’ current business or investments
- The month and year parents were married, separated or divorced
- If applicable, child support received or paid, workers compensation, Social Security Disability amounts received or other sources of income
- Alien Registration number for eligible non-citizens
For more information, visit pvcc.edu/finaid, email finaid@pvcc.edu or call 1 (855) 877-3941.