Piedmont Virginia Community College is reviewing its Public Safety Office and Campus Police Department policies and procedures related to the use of force.

In a news release Thursday, PVCC said the reviews are prompted by recent deaths of people nationwide in interactions with the police.

The PVCC police department has never had to initiate the use of force and there have been no allegations that its officers have utilized inappropriate tactics, per the release, and the policy and training reviews are proactive and precautionary measures put in action to help guarantee preparedness and safety.

