Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold a virtual commencement on Aug. 17 for the 920 graduating members of the Class of 2020.
The ceremony will be live-streamed so that students, family and friends can participate together, and will be available afterward on the college’s YouTube channel.
The ceremony will include traditional graduation components and student participation through photos and expression. The same day, PVCC will hold a drive-through event on the main campus to celebrate the graduates.
This year’s graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in the spring 2021 traditional ceremony, college officials said.
Further details will be released in the near future.
PVCC on Thursday afternoon held a virtual pinning ceremony for 67 graduates of the college’s nursing program. The ceremony was streamed via Zoom and YouTube.
The students received their pins and accepted the nurse’s pledge, signifying readiness to begin careers in the health care field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.