Piedmont Virginia Community College has scheduled online information classes for military students interested in using their Veteran’s Administration education benefits.

The Veterans Education and Transition Services courses are for students interested in signing up for summer or fall classes.

The classes will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. between April 1 and April 29.

The classes are free and feature assistance with the application process for admissions and educational benefits, military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning.

Contact Jackie Fisher at jfisher@pvcc.edu for specific instructions for web conferencing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments