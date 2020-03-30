Piedmont Virginia Community College has scheduled online information classes for military students interested in using their Veteran’s Administration education benefits.
The Veterans Education and Transition Services courses are for students interested in signing up for summer or fall classes.
The classes will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. between April 1 and April 29.
The classes are free and feature assistance with the application process for admissions and educational benefits, military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning.
Contact Jackie Fisher at jfisher@pvcc.edu for specific instructions for web conferencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.