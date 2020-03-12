Piedmont Virginia Community College announced Thursday it would cancel classes scheduled for March 16 and 17 and will move most classes to online effective March 18.
PVCC also will cancel or postpone all events scheduled to be held on the main campus and at satellite locations, effective immediately. These changes are in place through April 4 or until otherwise stated.
The college will remain open during this period and faculty and staff will maintain their regular work schedules unless otherwise notified, according to the school.
PVCC will return classes to campus and to face-to-face instruction and resume holding and hosting events as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.
“PVCC’s primary concern is for the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the community. We are taking these actions to reduce the possibility of the spread of the virus. We are moving classes to online so that our students can complete the semester and successfully reach their educational goals,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman.
The move follows a swath of other universities and colleges across the country, including many in Virginia. The University of Virginia announced its move online Wednesday.
As this situation is evolving, PVCC will continue to actively monitor conditions and provide updates related to PVCC decision-making. To learn more, please visit pvcc.edu/coronavirus-covid19.
