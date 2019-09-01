Virginia community colleges are significantly expanding training opportunities for commercial driver's licenses, enabling students to receive their license without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office.

Those seeking a CDL will be able to complete the entire credentialing process at a designated Virginia community college through the FastForward program without having to visit a DMV office. Students will take classroom and in-vehicle skills training and obtain both the CDL learner’s permit and license on site at participating community colleges.

The first site participants in the program are Piedmont Virginia, Blue Ridge and Wytheville Community colleges.

FastForward programs include tuition assistance for Virginia residents.

For more information about the FastForward CDL Passway Program or other FastForward opportunities, visit tinyurl.com/y2qo5nun.

 

