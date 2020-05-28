The annual Quadruplicity women’s conference, postponed in March in response to pandemic restrictions and concerns, has been rescheduled as an internet event for June 30, officials say.
Organizers say the professionally produced event will include the same content and networking opportunities the program has offered in the past, but in the comfort and safety of home.
Those previously registered for the original program have automatically been reregistered for June 30 and registration has reopened for those who were unable to get a ticket for the original event.
All registered participants will have access to a full recording of the conference along with speaker presentations and materials. The program will feature interactive formats and virtual networking and keynote speakers Sasha Farmer Tripp and Dr. Kelli E. Palmer.
Contact the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce at (434) 295-3141 or connect@cvillechamber.com.
