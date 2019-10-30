An organizer of the 2017 Unite the Right rally must appear in federal court next month, according to an order filed Wednesday.
Elliott Kline, also known as Eli Mosley, must explain to a judge his failure to comply with previous court orders related to the discovery phase in a civil lawsuit against himself and other organizers of the deadly rally.
The plaintiffs asked the court in early October to sanction Kline for failing to turn over documents and devices, as he was ordered to.
In Wednesday’s order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe summarized the court’s many attempts to make Kline comply with discovery orders.
All in all, he has “disobeyed seven court orders requiring him to provide or permit discovery of relevant materials and information for Plaintiffs’ use in this litigation,” Hoppe wrote.
At a hearing Nov. 20, U.S. District Judge Norman Moon will ask Kline why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.
Moon also can consider evidence from the parties to determine whether to find him in contempt, according to the order.
Hoppe recommended Moon approve graduated sanctions in order to coerce Kline to comply. If Kline is found in contempt and doesn’t abide by the orders after four weeks, he could face arrest.
Hoppe did not rule on the plaintiff's October motion for sanctions but said it was taken under advisement, pending Kline's hearing before Moon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.