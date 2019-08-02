Night drivers on Interstate 64 will find closed ramps and limited lane choices near the Scottsville exit as Virginia Department of Transportation crews do repair work on the interstate's overpass above Route 20.
From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Aug. 9 to 12, eastbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20.
The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound exit ramp to northbound Route 20 also will be closed. The exit ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.
Contractors will use high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for a protective overlay.
Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 20 while the hydro-demolition is in progress.
As part of the same $2.5 million project, maintenance work also will be done on the westbound bridge over Route 20 and the eastbound bridge over U.S. 29.
Work on all three bridges is expected to be completed by May.