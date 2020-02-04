STANARDSVILLE — The rape charge against a former William Monroe High School student was dismissed in Greene County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo motioned for nolle prosequi of the charges against Matthew Jones, 17, on Tuesday morning.
After no objections from the defense, Judge Claude Worrell ruled in favor of the motion.
Consolvo would not comment on the case, or whether there are plans to re-indict him as a juvenile. Juvenile courts in Virginia operate behind closed doors.
The charges stemmed from an alleged sexual assault at William Monroe High School early last year.
A grand jury on June 10 indicted Jones as an adult, but not without complications.
In September, Jones’s lawyer, Lloyd Snook, argued before Judge Worrell that the indictment should be quashed, alleging that then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hardin “did something in the grand jury room he’s not allowed to do.”
Judge Worrell said at that time, “I can’t find, based on this evidence, that Mr. Hardin acted beyond the scope [of his job]. What I have is circumstantial evidence.”
