Starting Wednesday, Region Ten is offering remote counseling for children, teens and families in an effort to continue providing key behavioral health services while schools are closed and people are being urged to stay at home.
Families interested in accessing telehealth services such as individual therapy, case management and crisis services should call (434) 972-1800 and ask for Child and Family services. Anyone in the community in need of extra support right now is eligible for these services.
Region Ten, a community service board, offers behavioral health, mental health and substance abuse support to residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties.
During the school year, Region Ten provides a range of mental health services, such as therapeutic day treatment, to students at the schools However, Virginia schools are closed through the rest of the academic year, and those students still require assistance.
Joanna Jennings, a spokeswoman for Region Ten, said the organization has reached out to families who were participating in school-based services in order to ensure that they can access the telehealth option.
“We really are the behavioral health safety net for our area,” she said.
Jennings said the shift for Region Ten to a remote workforce and telehealth services is “unprecedented.”
Region Ten will work to assist families who might be eligible for Medicaid because of a change in income or employment status, Jennings said.
In response to the ongoing public health crisis, the Department of Medical Assistance Services made telehealth a Medicaid-covered option for services as well as waived regulations to make that option more accessible for individuals and providers, according to a March 19 memo.
Federal agencies also said last week they’ll also healthcare providers to use FaceTime, Skype or other online communication tools to serve patients during the crisis.
Region Ten also is doing telehealth intake appointments for outpatient services, including therapy and case management. To set up an appointment, call (434) 972-1800.
