A regional planning group organized 33 years ago to encourage collaboration between Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia could take the first step to dissolve itself on Thursday.
The Planning and Coordination Council will meet to discuss dissolving and establishing a new, staff-led initiative.
The advisory body meets quarterly and focuses on cooperation and planning efforts, particularly on land-use issues.
According to a memo, city, UVa and county staff want to replace the PACC with a collaborative body that is led more by staff than elected or appointed officials.
“It is important to have a venue in which the city, county, and University can share land use and development plans and projects,” the memo reads. “However, this is a function better served by technical professionals who are developing those plans and can work together to ensure cooperation and collaboration.”
Sean Tubbs of the Piedmont Environmental Council discussed the issue at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. No formal announcement of the plan has been circulated from the city, county or UVa.
“PEC feels this is a recipe for distrust if plans are to be developed and presented to the public after the fact without their input,” Tubbs told the board. “The work of the new body will not be subject to open meetings laws. That means people will not be able to verify the minutes, see agendas in advance, or participate in any meaningful way.”
Councilor Heather Hill, who is on the regional council, said PACC would have to make a recommendation for dissolution that the City Council and Board of Supervisors would have to approve.
Supervisor Liz Palmer, who is also on the council, said that officials met earlier this year over concerns that meetings weren’t productive.
The council is comprised of the city manager, county executive, two members of City Council and the Board of Supervisors and two University of Virginia administrators.
It was originally designed to avoid land-use decisions by one of the three government entities that would negatively impact the other two, according to Daily Progress archives.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel, who is also on the council, said, if the change happens, she thinks it would reduce the redundancy of some presentations. She said she saw a presentation on Birdwood Mansion four times.
"...And to actually have a process that helps us address bigger issues in our community in a public, but more efficient, way," she said.
In the late 1980s, the council oversaw the study of of the Jefferson Park Avenue/Fontaine Avenue area. At the time, UVa was considering the construction of a basketball arena, nearly 20 years before the construction of John Paul Jones Arena.
In the late 90s, it created a common vision plan for land use decisions urging leaders to focus on public transportation and conservation.
The memo says that by redesigning the body, collaborative work could be expanded beyond land use to environmental, stormwater, sustainability and infrastructure issues.
The new group would include the city’s directors of Neighborhood Development Services, Public Works and Utilities, the county’s directors of community development, facility and environmental services, UVa’s directors of facilities management operations and real estate and leasing services and UVa’s architect.
It would also include the UVA foundation’s directors of design and real estate asset management and the executive director of the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority. It would also have representatives from the city and county planning commissions.
The body would post its agendas and meetings after meetings on the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission website.
The group would submit written reports twice a year.
The committee’s meeting is at 2 p.m. at UVa’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies, 104 Midmont Lane.
Staff writer Allison Wrabel contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.